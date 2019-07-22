FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Could monsoon finally be here?!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scattered to widespread thunderstorms will develop this afternoon lasting throughout the evening hours. Storm chances remain on the higher end through Tuesday before we see them dwindle by the middle of the week.
MONDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance of widespread thunderstorms with a high of 100F.
TONIGHT: Most storms end. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 99F. 40% chance for scattered thunderstorms.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 100F. 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 102F. 10% chance for isolated thunderstorms.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 103F. 20% chance for isolated storms.
SATURDAY: 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms with a high of 102F under partly sunny skies.
SUNDAY: 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high of 101F.
