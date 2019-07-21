FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread showers and thunderstorms as we kick start the work week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Scattered to widespread thunderstorms will develop tomorrow afternoon lasting throughout the evening and nighttime hours. Storm chances remain on the higher end through Tuesday before we see them dwindle by the middle of the week.
TONIGHT: Isolated showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows fall into the upper-70s.
TOMORROW: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance of widespread thunderstorms with a high of 100F.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 101F. 40% chance for scattered thunderstorms.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 102F. 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 102F. 10% chance for isolated thunderstorms.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 103F Isolated (20%) storm possible.
SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms (30%) with a high of 102F under mostly sunny skies.
SUNDAY: 30% chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high of 101F.
