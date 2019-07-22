NASCAR: A sizzling night for Schilling

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Outlaw Late Models division at Tucson Speedway is even more wide open than it was entering Saturday night’s Summer Sizzle.
2016 Late Models points champion Brandon Schilling drove his #11 to Victory Lane in both ends of the double feature, winning the opener easily for his 1st two victories of the season.
Schilling, Harry Ram and Dylan Jones all have two victories on the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series season. Ram entered the night leading the 2019 points race.
Schilling should get a pretty good jump up from 13th place with his successful night.
Josh Soto and Herschel McGriff Jr. have the other two wins in the division.
Jake Boyle picked up his first victory of the season in the Thunder Trucks division.
Up next is the Roasted Rattler on August 3.
Here is a list of all your winners from Saturday night (season victories):
- (Pro Stocks) Mike Vaughn (2)
- (Hornets) Randy Spivey (2)
- (Legends) Jaron Giannini (1)
- (Bando. Bandits) Jeffrey Erickson (3)
- (Bando. Outlaws) Adam Farr (3)
