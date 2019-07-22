Not just another baseball mom

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson has a new and famous baseball mom.
Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress Jane Seymour’s son Kris Keach is a relief pitcher for the Tucson Saguaros.
Seymour spent this past weekend in Tucson watching her son and his teammates in a series against the first place Alpine Cowboys.
She threw out the first pitch before Friday night’s game, a contest her son Kris later appeared in, striking out the side in his one inning of work.
Keach is in his first season with the Saguaros. He was able to obtain a spot on the Pecos League squad when a friend of his decided not to play for Tucson and suggested he contact the team.
The right-handed pitcher is a recent graduate of Marymount University.
He has posted a 4.56 ERA in 15 appearances for the Saguaros including four starts, with 39 strike outs in 27.1 innings of work.
Seymour’s career launched in 1973 when she starred next to Roger Moore in the James Bond movie Live and Let Die.
She has appeared in several popular big screen and television movies and mini-series over the years including Somewhere in Time, East of Eden, War and Remembrance and Wedding Crashers.
She spent five seasons in the 1990s playing the part of Dr. Michaela Quinn on the popular CBS Television series Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman.
