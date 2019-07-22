Senator McSally secures $2.6M to bring low emission buses to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Today, U.S. Senator Martha McSally announced that she secured $2.6 million in federal funding for the purchase of low or no emission transit buses in Tucson.
“Quality public transportation is a tremendous draw for any community,” said McSally. “It is no surprise that Tucson is leading the way to allow better access to the area for its residents while still being mindful of the impact buses have on air quality. I am proud to see Tucson blaze this new trail and look forward to seeing these new buses in action around town.”
On May 13, McSally sent letters to the Federal Transit Administration detailing that low or no emission buses “will make a positive contribution to its air quality and support access to jobs, education, and health services.”
