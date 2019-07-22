SR 85 head-on collision injures 8: Draws massive EMS response

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents provided medical care to multiple patients critically injured in a car collision near mile post 74 on State Route 85 near Lukeville, Friday afternoon.
At approximately 2:10 p.m., an agent patrolling along SR85 encountered a head-on collision between an SUV and a sedan with a total of eight occupants, some of which were children.
Border Patrol agents and local EMS partners treated multiple injuries and prepared landing zones as four medical evacuation helicopters began to arrive at the scene.
Medical evacuation helicopters transported the patients, some of which were children, to several Phoenix area hospitals.
The cause of the accident is unknown and currently under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
