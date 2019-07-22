Tohono Chul to host Wizards Unite party

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Harry Potter and Wizards Unite fans are invited to Tohono Chul for an event full of wizardly wonder Saturday, Aug. 3 from 6 to 10 p.m.
Fans are encouraged to come in costume.
People can enjoy mystical eats and sweets, supernatural shopping and magical menagerie.
There will also be a live concert from 9 to 10 p.m. by Harry and the Potters, the first ever wizard rock band. The band play songs exclusively about the Harry Potter books. They were most recently featured by Rolling Stone Magazine for their first album release in thirteen years. You can read the full article HERE.
Tickets are $3 per person, $5 for two, and $10 for a family pack and are sold at the door.
Click here for a list of all things you can do at this event.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.