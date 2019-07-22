Tucson teens learn about food production at farm camp

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A group of Tucson teens are going to camp on a farm.
The camp is called Youth with Roots and is put on by the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. The camp is six days long and will be held at the Las Milpitas Community Farm near West Silverlake Road and South Cottonwood Lane. This is the first time the camp is being held at the farm.
The camp will the teach the teens from age 13 to 18 years old about working on a farm. They will learn about food production, aquaponics, renewable energy and natural building.
The food bank says the campers will start the day with farm chores, harvesting vegetables and taking care of the animals.
If you know someone that would be interested in the camp, click HERE.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.