UPDATE: Police name suspect in several armed robberies
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 16, 2019 at 7:30 AM MST - Updated July 22 at 12:08 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in several armed robberies.

According to the Tucson Police Department, police have obtained a felony arrest warrant for armed robbery for 21-year-old Victor Patrick Jacinto.

Jacinto is believed to be involved in several armed robberies including banks and a Family Dollar.

If you know his whereabouts, call 88-CRIME. Do not approach him, as police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

