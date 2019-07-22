UPDATE: Police name suspect in several armed robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in several armed robberies.
According to the Tucson Police Department, police have obtained a felony arrest warrant for armed robbery for 21-year-old Victor Patrick Jacinto.
Jacinto is believed to be involved in several armed robberies including banks and a Family Dollar.
If you know his whereabouts, call 88-CRIME. Do not approach him, as police say he is considered armed and dangerous.
