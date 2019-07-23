Abuse lawsuit in southern Arizona could be first for new law

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new state law that allows survivors of sexual abuse more time to make claims against their perpetrators has provided new hope for a man making claims against the Episcopal Church of Arizona.
In a complaint filed in Superior Court in Pima County, Charlie Taylor claims he was sexually abused by a priest assigned to Grace St. Paul’s in Tucson when Taylor was 12 years old. Taylor had previously attempted a civil suit years ago, but said he didn’t make it far because of the statute of limitations.
"This new law is wonderful because other folks can get justice as well," he said.
Taylor's complaint claims both church staff and the diocese knew about the alleged abuse and did not do enough to stop it. He's represented by Herman Law, a firm that works mainly with clients making similar claims of surviving sexual abuse. Krisel McSweeney from the firm accompanied Taylor and local attorney Justin Allred at a press conference outside the courthouse.
"Sexual abuse towards children is rampant. It’s one of the most vulnerable populations," she said. "Charlie’s case is very strong."
Bishop Jennifer Reddall was not available for comment Monday, but the diocese provided a letter that was shared with Grace St. Paul’s this weekend. It states complaints like this are taken seriously, it will be investigated and the diocese will respond appropriately.
The letter also touches on Taylor's previous legal issues with the Episcopal Church. Along with Taylor's previous attempt at litigation, the diocese filed a restraining order against him years ago after several incidents on church campuses.
Taylor acknowledged the situations and said they were attempts at sparking change in the congregations.
"Basically, what I was trying to do, is say ‘Church, wake up...wake up! Take ownership and do what is necessary to help these victims who are suffering’,” said Taylor.
Anyone who might’ve failed to make a claim sooner because of the previous two-year statute of limitations can now make one anytime before the end of 2020, according to House Bill 2466 and also raises the burden of proof higher than a typical civil lawsuit and removes the ability to seek punitive damages.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.