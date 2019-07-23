Apply now for Women in Wildland Fire Boot Camp

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This is for all the females out there that have always wanted to be a wildland firefighter, officials with the Kaibab National Forest are seeking a small group of career-focused women to be on-call wildland firefighters for the 2020 fire season.
The deadline for applications is Aug. 10, and selections will be made and applicants notified by Aug. 22.
According to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service, these are on-call positions and will provide support to wildland fire operations over the summer and can help pave the way for future employment and career advancement with the Forest Service.
20 applicants will be selected, and their first assignment will take place in September as they attend the Women in Wildland Fire Boot Camp. This camp provides comprehensive firefighter training and orientation. Those who successfully complete the training will be prepared for the Work Capacity Test, which is also known as the pack test. Program graduates may meet the National Wildfire Coordinating Group Red Card Qualification Standards and be qualified to apply as wildland firefighters.
The Women in Wildland Fire Boot Camp will be held Sept. 6 - 8 and Sept. 13 - 15 at the Jacob Lake Administrative Site just outside of Fredonia, Ariz. Attendance both weekends is required, and pre-work is listed on the flyer HERE and below.
Although the training focuses on women in wildland fire, all interested parties are encouraged and invited to attend. No previous experience is required.
For additional information, contact Peter Goetzinger at (928) 643-8101 or peter.goetzinger@usda.gov.
Information on the Kaibab National Forest is available through the following sources:
- Kaibab National Forest Website: www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab
- Twitter: www.twitter.com/KaibabNF
- Facebook: www.facebook.com/KaibabNF
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.