Bakery scrambles to save products after storm damages power pole

Employees of La Estrella Bakery had to work quickly in an effort to save refrigerated products on Tuesday, July 23.
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 23, 2019 at 5:53 AM MST - Updated July 23 at 6:04 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Power is still out in a south-side neighborhood and in the Vail area on Tuesday morning, July 23, after strong thunderstorms hit the Tucson area on Monday night, July 22.

At least one business was forced to close for the day on Tuesday.

Businesses in the area along South 12th Avenue between Wyoming and Nebraska streets found themselves without power because of a storm-damaged power pole and lines.

La Estrella Bakery lost power to its cold storage, so employees there are trying to move all their bakery products to a second location downtown in an effort to save it. The bakery was forced to close for the day.

About 70 customers were without power along 12th Avenue on Tuesday morning, July 23. (Source: Tucson Electric Power)
Tucson Electric Power estimated that power should be restored to the 70 affected customers in the area by 8 a.m.

Meanwhile, power is out for nearly 200 customers in the Vail area because of damage to power poles and lines. TEP estimates that outage to be over by 9 a.m.

Damaged power poles and lines caused an outage for about 190 TEP customers after Monday's storm. (Source: Tucson Electric Power)
