Bakery scrambles to save products after storm damages power pole

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Power is still out in a south-side neighborhood and in the Vail area on Tuesday morning, July 23, after strong thunderstorms hit the Tucson area on Monday night, July 22.
At least one business was forced to close for the day on Tuesday.
Businesses in the area along South 12th Avenue between Wyoming and Nebraska streets found themselves without power because of a storm-damaged power pole and lines.
La Estrella Bakery lost power to its cold storage, so employees there are trying to move all their bakery products to a second location downtown in an effort to save it. The bakery was forced to close for the day.
Tucson Electric Power estimated that power should be restored to the 70 affected customers in the area by 8 a.m.
Meanwhile, power is out for nearly 200 customers in the Vail area because of damage to power poles and lines. TEP estimates that outage to be over by 9 a.m.
