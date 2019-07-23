Cardinals place 6 on unable to perform list before camp

A hip injury will keep Tucson-native Brooks Reed off the field to start training camp

Sabino High School and UA linebacker Brooks Reed will miss the beginning of Arizona Cardinals training camp due to injury. (Source: The Associated)
July 20, 2019 at 4:08 PM MST - Updated July 23 at 4:07 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have placed six players on the Physically Unable to Perform list before the start of training camp next week.

The Cardinals announced Saturday linebackers Dante Booker (back) and Brooks Reed (hip), tight end Charles Clay (knee), offensive lineman Max Garcia (knee), defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche (knee) and cornerback Brandon Williams (back) will start training camp inactive.

PUP players can rejoin the team at any point during training camp, but can't participate in any on-field activities until they're off the list.

Arizona also signed defensive lineman Sterling Bailey and released offensive lineman Will Holden and defensive lineman Immanuel Turner.

Bailey originally joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Indianapolis in 2016 and spent time on practice squads with the Colts, Seahawks and Vikings

