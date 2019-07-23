FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drying out by the end of the week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After an active start to the week
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 99F. 40% chance for scattered thunderstorms.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 100F. 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a high of 103F. 10% chance for isolated thunderstorms.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies with a high of 103F. 20% chance for isolated storms.
SATURDAY: 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms with a high of 102F under partly sunny skies.
SUNDAY: 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high of 104F.
MONDAY: 20% chance of thunderstorms with a high of 103F.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.