FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drying out by the end of the week!

By Stephanie Waldref | July 23, 2019 at 3:54 AM MST - Updated July 23 at 3:54 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After an active start to the week

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 99F. 40% chance for scattered thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 100F. 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a high of 103F. 10% chance for isolated thunderstorms.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies with a high of 103F. 20% chance for isolated storms.

SATURDAY: 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms with a high of 102F under partly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high of 104F.

MONDAY: 20% chance of thunderstorms with a high of 103F.

