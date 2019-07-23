Little League Roundup

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - And the last Little League Baseball state title of the summer goes to Oro Valley.
The District 5 champions won the Minors (11U) division Tuesday night in Payson with a 9-6 victory over Chandler National North.
The win completed a dominating undefeated post-season run for Oro Valley (9-0).
District 8 champion Nogales (3-2) was eliminated in an 11-5 loss to Gilbert American while District 5 representative Freedom (0-2) lost back-to-back games to Nogales and Four Peaks.
Intermediate Baseball West Regional
Both Nogales National and Sierra Vista stayed alive in the Little League Baseball Intermediate West Regional in Nogales.
#7-seed Sierra Vista (2-3) upset #2 Bellevue (Washington) 8-7 in quarterfinal action while the host team took down Northridge (Southern California) 9-6 for a second consecutive game.
Sierra Vista will face #6 seed Anchorage (Alaska) in the semifinals at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Nogales National (3-2) takes on top seed Petaluma (Northern California) at 8 p.m.
In pool play, Nogales beat Sierra Vista (13-3), but then lost to Bellevue (Washington) and Wailuku (Hawaii) before ending pool play with a 9-7 victory over Northridge.
Sierra Vista along with their loss to Nogales, fell to Anchorage (Alaska) and Petaluma (Northern California). Their lone win in Pool Play was over Wilsonville (Oregon).
The semifinals will be on Wednesday with the 3rd place and championship games set for Thursday.
Seniors Baseball West Regional
The Sunnyside Seniors have been stopped.
Sacramento (Northern California) beat Sunnyside 12-5 Tuesday eliminating the South Siders from the West Regional tournament.
Sunnyside (7-2) had won their first seven games of the post season but were taken down by Waliuku (Hawaii) and Sacramento who will play Wednesday for the West’s spot in the Seniors World Series in Easley, California.
Juniors Baseball State
Sunnyside Baseball’s Juniors completed their sweep through the state tournament with a 14-3 victory over Nogales on Sunday.
The Juniors squad (7-0) has outscored their opponents 90-15 in the post-season and will advance to the West Regional tournament in San Jose, California (July 26-August 3).
The winner of the West Regional advances to the Juniors Baseball World Series in Taylor, Michigan (August 11-18).
Seniors Softball West Regional
The Sierra Vista Ponytail Softball’s run at the Seniors West Regional ended Tuesday in the semifinals.
Burbank (Southern California) blasted Ponytail 12-0 on their way to beating Honokaa (Hawaii) for the regional championship.
Ponytail (4-3) had qualified out of pool play as the 3rd seed.
They won three games on Sunday including a 16-3 win over Billings (Montana) in the quarterfinals.
Burbank had also won handily over Ponytail 11-1 during pool play.
Juniors Softball West Regional
Host Thornydale (District 5) lost all three of their games at the Juniors Softball West Regional tournament.
Here are results for Southern Arizona Little League teams competing at state tournaments:
Baseball 10U
- Canyon View (2-2) Eliminated
- Nogales (2-2) Eliminated
- Santa Rita (2-2) Eliminated
Softball 10U
- Canyon View (3-2) Eliminated
- Willcox (0-2) Eliminated
- Sunnyside (3-2) Eliminated
Softball Minors
- Tucson Mountain (0-2) Eliminated
- Ponytail (1-2) Eliminated
- Sunnyside (0-2) Eliminated
Baseball Minors
- Oro Valley (5-0) State Champions
- Nogales (3-2) Eliminated
- Freedom (0-2) Eliminated
Softball Majors
- Canyon View (0-2) Eliminated
- Bisbee (0-2) Eliminated
- San Xavier (0-2) Eliminated
Baseball Intermediate
- Tucson Mountain (3-2) Eliminated
- Sierra Vista (4-0) State Champions
- Sunnyside (0-2) Eliminated
Baseball Juniors
- Western (2-2) Eliminated
- Nogales (3-2) Eliminated
- Sunnyside (4-0) State Champions
Softball Juniors
- Thornydale (advanced directly to West Regional as host)
- San Xavier (3-2) Eliminated
- Nogales did not compete
Baseball Seniors
- District 5 did not compete
- Sunnyside (3-0) State Champions
- Nogales (3-2)
Softball Seniors
- District 5 did not compete
- Sierra Vista Ponytail (4-0) State Champions
- District 12 did not compete
Here is a list of your Southern Arizona district champions:
Little League (District 5)
- (8-10 Baseball) Canyon View beat Thornydale 7-2
- (8-10 Softball) Canyon View beat Thornydale 12-0
- (9-11 Baseball) Oro Valley beat Marana 5-3
- (9-11 Softball) Tucson Mountain beat Flowing Wells 35-30
- (Majors Baseball) Canyon View beat Oro Valley 14-1
- (Majors Softball) Canyon View beat Thornydale 2-0 (series)
- (Intermediate Baseball) Tucson Mountain beat Thornydale 2-0 (series)
- (Juniors Softball) Thornydale advances by default
Little League (District 8)
- (8-10 Softball) Willcox beat San Pedro 17-2
- (8-10 Baseball) Nogales beat Douglas 7-5
- (9-11 Softball) Bisbee advances by default
- (9-11 Baseball) Nogales beat Sierra Vista 7-3
- (Majors Softball) Bisbee wins 15-6
- (Intermediate Baseball) Nogales beat Sierra Vista 7-1
- (Juniors Softball) Nogales advances
- (Juniors Baseball) Nogales beat Sierra Vista 6-2
- (Seniors Softball) Ponytail beat Nogales 10-2
- (Seniors Baseball) Nogales beat Sierra Vista 2-0 (series)
Little League (District 12)
- (8-10 Baseball) Santa Rita beat Sunnyside 6-4 (VIDEO)
- (8-10 Softball) Sunnyside beat San Xavier 38-1
- (9-11 Baseball) Freedom beat Sunnyside 6-1
- (Majors Softball) San Xavier beat Sunnyside 2-0 (series)
- (Intermediate Baseball) Sunnyside advances
- (Juniors Baseball) Sunnyside beat Pantano/Santa Rita/Palo Verde 12-1
- (Juniors Softball) San Xavier beat Sunnyside 2-0 (series)
- (Seniors Baseball) Sunnyside advances
