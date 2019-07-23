Marana USD celebrates grand opening of Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8 School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The community is invited to join the Marana Unified School District as they cut the ribbon and celebrate the grand opening of Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8, the first of its kind school on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 5650 W. Moore Road Marana, Arizona 85658.
This special event is hosted in partnership with CHASSE Building Team and Corgan Architecture & Design.
The ribbon cutting ceremony begins at 4p.m. with refreshments and school tours right after at 4:30p.m.
Students will experience rigorous Computer Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (CSTEM) academics and learning tools in every class where they are exposed to practical hands-on lessons, which have direct relevancy to real-world challenges.
From mobile devices, zSpace AR/VR and Science Labs, to makerspaces and outdoor learning areas, students will engage in exploratory, creative, hands-on learning.
“Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8 will provide an opportunity for students and families to engage in an environment that is interactive, high tech and prepares students with the experiences that help them imagine a future and the role they may play in it,” states Dr. Doug Wilson, Superintendent.
The unique school building design is a celebration of student-driven learning and making.Classrooms have direct access to exterior outdoor learning areas, which allows students relevant learning opportunities. This site-responsive building acts as a teaching tool, highlighting the natural ecosystems of the site and respecting the natural landscape.
“Chasse Building Team utilized the LEAN construction process on the project, a method of production aimed at reducing costs, material, time and effort” said Barry Chasse, CHASSE Building Team Owner.
The school will also offer programs and services as provided in other Marana Unified School District schools including free full-day kindergarten, preschool, before and after school care, gifted education, special education, full-time Master level school counselor, health services, librarian, music, arts, physical education, athletics, and more.
The first day of school for the Marana Unified School District is Monday, August 5, 2019.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.