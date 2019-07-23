Semi truck catches fire along I-10, east of Benson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A semi truck carrying a trailer of cars caught fire along the I-10 Monday, July 22.
The back axel of the truck was carrying five vehicles that caught fire on westbound I-10 just east of Benson, near Sibyl Exit 312, according to Department of Public Safety.
The driver was able to detach from the burning load without injuring himself or anyone else. Ash from the fire, coupled with the wind, started a brush fire on the side of the road.
Traffic is down to one lane as of 4:00 p.m and is expected to be closed for a couples hours while the semi truck cools enough to move it from the area.
Fire crews are on scene working to put out the car fires.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.