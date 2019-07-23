Sun Link celebrates 5 year anniversary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Saturday, July 27th, Sun Link will mark the 5 year milestone with free rides from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m., sponsored by Rio Nuevo, and special events within the Districts along the streetcar route.
All events are open to the public and free to attend. See schedule below:
9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Brunch at Mercado San Agustin, with an acoustic performance by Natty & the Sunset.
11:00 a.m. – Guided tour onboard the streetcar.
- Board at the Mercado District stop located at Avenida Del Convento/Congress St.
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Sun Link’s party at 8th St. and 4th Ave.
- Meet with Dusty the Roadrunner and the Arizona Avengers, tour the Old Pueblo Trolley, read stories on the streetcar, and dance to music by DJ Alias.
2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Story time at the UA BookStore, featuring Pete the Cat, presented by the UA BookStore and UA Parking & Transportation Services.
5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Family entertainment and concert at Main Gate Square.
- Face painting and balloon animals with 2-EEE the Clown.
- 6:00 p.m. – performance by Autumn Dominguez Quintet at Gentle Ben’s.
The Sun Link streetcar was launched on July 25, 2014 and has since provided approximately 4.77 million rides to passengers.
