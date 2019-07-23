Wash maintenance a year-round task for Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With Monsoon 2019 cranking up, Pima County Flood Control hopes its preparation efforts will pay off.
Crews have been working to clean out watercourses across the county to help with water flow when major storms strike.
Engineering manager Colby Fryar said this type of work is necessary to prevent flooding.
“Debris gets in the wash. Sediment fills up and it lowers ... the flood-carrying capacity of the wash. So to keep them clean it helps protect the residents and neighboring properties from flooding and erosion," Fryar said.
He said crews remove vegetation and sediment from washes like the Santa Cruz River. He said they also get rid of debris, such as trash, mattresses and shopping carts.
