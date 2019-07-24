Allergan recalls type of breast implant linked to rare cancer

July 24, 2019 at 8:11 AM MST - Updated July 24 at 8:11 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) - Medical device maker Allergan Inc. is recalling a type of breast implant linked to a rare form of cancer.

The company Wednesday, July 24, announced a worldwide recall of implants with a textured surface.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it called for the removal after new information showed Allergan’s Biocell breast implants account for a disproportionate share of rare lymphoma cases. The move follows similar bans by regulators in France, Australia and Canada.

The FDA is not recommending women with the implants have them removed if they are not experiencing problems. The FDA issued a safety communication for patients with breast implants, patients considering breast implants and their health care professionals outlining the known risks and what steps patients should consider.

The recalled implants feature a textured surface designed to prevent slippage and to minimize scar tissue. Such models account for just 5 percent of the U.S. market. Most U.S. breast implants are smooth.

