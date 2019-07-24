FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances dwindle through the week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a pretty active start to the week, rain chances drop and temps warm up.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 99F. 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a high of 102F. 10% chance for isolated thunderstorms.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies with a high of 102F. 20% chance for isolated storms.
SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms with a high of 101F under partly sunny skies.
SUNDAY: 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high of 100F.
MONDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance of thunderstorms with a high of 101F.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 98F. 40% chance for scattered thunderstorms.
