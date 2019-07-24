Former Tucson Bishop Gerald Kicanas sounds off on new migrant housing option

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 sat down with former long-time Tucson Bishop Gerald Kicanas and asked about his thoughts on the new move to house migrants at an unused area of the juvenile detention center in Tucson.
“It’s not a perfect situation because it’s not luxiurious living, but I think Catholic Community Services along with the city and the county especially are looking for ways to make that juvenile center attractive and welcoming,” said former Tucson Bishop Gerald Kicanas.
The option of using an unused portion of the Juvenile Detention Center comes as Catholic Community Services must be out of the Benedictine Monastery for good by the end of next week.
Bishop Kicanas has been serving as the head of the Catholic Diocese in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He is nearly finished with his assignment there before returning home to Tucson, to rejoin the diocese and assist current Bishop Edward Weisenburger.
According to Bishop Kicanas he plans to also provide services to prisoners as well as serving on several national Catholic groups.
