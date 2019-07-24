Martinez ripped and ready for 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Blake Martinez showed up Tuesday afternoon at Green Bay Packers camp with his baby daughter in tow.
Martinez missed a part of training camp last year due to the birth of his daughter Kinsley.
He was on “baby duty” when he arrived at St. Norbert College in the south Green Bay suburb of De Pere, Wisconsin, thanks to a job orientation his wife was participating in at a local high school.
The 2012 Canyon del Oro High School grad is in his fourth season with the Packers after being drafted in the 4th round in 2016.
He was a 1st-team All-Pac-12 selection during his senior season at Stanford.
Martinez has been 2nd in the NFL in total tackles the last two seasons (144 in both 2017 and 2018).
He is in the final year of his rookie contract and is set to make $2 million in 2019.
