Means scheduled to start for Baltimore against Arizona

The Orioles have gone 17-32 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .407 this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with a .532 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 21 home runs. The Orioles won the last meeting 7-2. Dylan Bundy earned his fifth victory and Dwight Smith Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Baltimore. Merrill Kelly registered his 10th loss for Arizona.