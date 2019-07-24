Medel making most of last chance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Bakersfield scored three runs in the 8th inning Monday night off Tucson reliever Sean Lubreski for a come from behind 4-2 win at Sam Lynn Ballpark.
The loss spoiled another strong Saguaros start by Pecos League All-Star Robby Medel.
The UA ’18 product allowed one unearned run on four hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two.
Medel (5-2, 2.67 ERA) has two complete games in ten starts this season and one save in his lone relief appearance.
This is his first professional season after pitching for four seasons at Arizona.
Medel started his college career in 2014 where he redshirted at TCU. He made 64 appearances including eight starts over his four seasons as a Wildcat (5-7, 4.39, two saves).
All eight of his starts came in his first freshman season (2015) so this is the first time he started games as a pitcher in over four years.
He returned to baseball this season after spending the 2018 Summer and Fall working on the as a field organizer in Texas on Beto O’Rourke’s senate campaign.
Medel is not only a starting pitcher for Tucson but he also doubles as the team’s pitching coach.
The Saguaros (27-25), who have 11 games remaining, will miss the playoffs for the first time in their four-year existence.
