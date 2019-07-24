Oro Valley police: Investigation confirms woman’s death was accidental

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman whose body was found at an Oro Valley office building died from a fall, police said.
The body of Caitlin Flanagan, 19, was discovered on a second-floor patio of a closed business at 8950 N. Oracle Road by police officers on the morning of Monday, July 22. She had been reported missing earlier and an Oro Valley police officer located her vehicle in the parking lot.
According to information from the Oro Valley Police Department, surveillance video shows Flanagan arriving alone at about 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 21. She was last seen leaving a party at about 2 a.m. that morning. She had forgotten her phone with a friend at the party.
In the video, Flanagan can be seen walking up some stairs to a second-story patio before walking out of view of the camera. Later, she is seen walking up the stairs again, this time appearing injured.
An autopsy revealed Flanagan had a head injury consistent with a fall.
