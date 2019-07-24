PCSD asking for public’s help locating suspect, stolen paintings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Burglary Unit are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a burglary that took place earlier this month in a neighborhood near Oracle Road and Ina.
According to a PCSD news release, three paintings were among the items stolen on July 10, they are “City Temple”, “Kelling Cottages”, and “Thurne Mill” and the owner estimates them to be worth $50,000 and were painted by British artist Kieron Williamson.
The incident began on Wednesday, July 10 around 6:30 p.m. when deputies were called to a residence in the 6900 block of North Chula Vista Reserve Place on the report of a burglary. Upon arrival they learned that the home had been broken into earlier in the day.
PCSD detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911, or submit an anonymous tip via text or phone to 88-CRIME or go online to 88-CRIME.org.
