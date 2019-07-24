Salvation Army closing two regional locations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Salvation Army plans to close the adult rehabilitation centers in Tucson and Sierra Vista due to lack of attendance.
They will be completely closed by Oct. 1.
Salvation Army has struggled to fill the centers to full capacity, according to Dalita Lovett, the director for Western United States Rehabilitation Center.
Lovett said they pride themselves on being good financial stewards and operating a center half full is not the best use of finances for donors or participants. They would be spending the same amount of money on resources but for less people.
The adult rehab program is built upon work therapy, working eight hours a day to overcome addiction as well as other concerns. They learn to discipline themselves in a work environment, encouraged by other participants.
Anyone with remaining time in the program will be transferred to their Phoenix location to ensure for a smooth transition.
All of Salvation Army’s other resources throughout Tucson will remain open.
