TFD responds to house fire on east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Fire was called to a house in the 3400 block of South Myrtis Place at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on the report of a fire coming from the bedroom of a home.
The smoke alarms could be heard by the 911 call taker and everyone safely evacuated the home to wait for Tucson Fire units.
The first Engine from Station 13 arrived at the scene four minutes later and reported some smoke showing from the front door.
Crews entered the home to extinguish the fire while additional arriving units secured the utilities to the home and established a water supply from the nearby hydrant. 12 minutes after arriving on scene the fire, which was a contents fire in a bedroom, was called under control.
Building Safety and Fire Cause reported to the scene for assessment. Six residents in the home were displaced, primarily due to the smoke that had filled the home and the utilities being secured and referred to the Red Cross.
25 firefighters and 11 TFD units responded.
The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
