Tucson police increasing patrols in some areas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department said it is increasing patrols in parts of the city to help improve traffic and pedestrian safety.
The department will add extra eyes in many areas with a focus on midtown and near the University of Arizona - both spots that see a lot of foot and vehicle traffic.
The department said it's looking to crack down on pedestrians and drivers not following the law.
Richard Miller walks around town mostly in midtown. He said he just had a close call with a car this week.
“I was going across the crosswalk up here, and I had the light but this car just went right through it - didn’t even stop. Missed me by about maybe a foot," he said.
Miller said walking has become increasingly dangerous and hopes the extra patrols help.
