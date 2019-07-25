FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily chances of storms through next week!

By Stephanie Waldref | July 25, 2019 at 3:57 AM MST - Updated July 25 at 3:57 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Small chances of storms continue into the weekend with better chances coming early next week!

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a high of 102F. 30% chance for spotty thunderstorms.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies with a high of 102F. 20% chance for isolated storms.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms with a high of 102F under partly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high of 102F.

MONDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance of thunderstorms with a high of 100F.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for scattered thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high of 98F.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with a high of 97F.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.