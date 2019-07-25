Girl Scouts breaking into STEM fields, one rocket at a time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Girl Scouts are adding 42 new badges that scouts can earn. Many are in science fields.
“There are not a lot of females in this field,” Coco Horner, with Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona said.
At the Hacienda Day Camp on Wednesday, Girl Scouts were busy making rockets. It’s an activity that earns them the new space science badge.
"Ever since I was little I’ve been very interested in it,” Eden Cornejo said.
At nine years old, she said she wants to be either a rocket engineer or an artist. Making toy rockets, is right up her alley. She knows she can do anything she sets her mind to, but some in her class at school haven’t realized her full potential yet.
“A lot of boys in my class are very mean to me,” said Cornejo.
She said the boys in her class tend to overlook her, but building rockets will help her show them what she can really do.
“That I can do it,” said Cornejo. “That I’m not as dumb as they think I am, and that I can do it.”
Once she gets her badge, she’ll have something to show off. The Southern Arizona Rocketry Association helped the girls build their models that shot 30 feet into the air, but they might reach higher heights, or shatter glass ceilings.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.