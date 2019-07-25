Grant to help with strangulation detection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Domestic violence advocates now have more money to help in their mission.
A new grant provided to The Risk Assessment Management and Prevention Coalition of Pima County from the Tucson Foundation is going to help with strangulation detection.
Emerge! - which helps victims of domestic violence - said the training is going to help with an abusive behavior that can be tricky to spot.
Amelia Craig Cramer, Chief Deputy Pima County Attorney, is involved in the RAMP coalition. She said knowing the severity of strangulation can make a big difference in the courtroom.
Cramer said it can determine if a suspect is charged with a misdemeanor or a felony - depending on if the airway was interrupted.
Cramer added that more importantly, proper exams can save the victim's life.
“There’s a big risk to victims of strangulation that they could suffer subsequent tracheal collapse or a stroke. So we want to make sure that they’re identified as needing medical services and evaluation by trained professionals who can evaluate them and determine what follow-up care they need," she said.
The new grant will also help pay for first responder training in strangulation detection.
