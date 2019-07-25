Police looking for suspect in credit card fraud investigation

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Oro Valley are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say used a stolen credit card to make a purchase.
According to the Oro Valley Police Department, the suspect appears on surveillance video recorded on June 4 at the Home Depot in Oro Valley. Police say he also tried to use the card the next day at the Home Depot in Marana, but it was declined.
He was able to buy $1,500 worth of items in the June 4 purchase.
Police want to hear from you if you recognize him. Call 520-229-4900 if you know who he might be.
