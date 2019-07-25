Sahuarita police: Beware of caller impersonating police officer

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents in Sahuarita should be aware of someone calling and impersonating a police officer, this is according to the Sahuarita Police Department.
Two reports received by SPD say a person is calling, posing as an SPD officer and requesting Social Security numbers and other information.
SPD would not call and ask for that type of information. According to SPD, standard procedure is to interview people in person, unless someone is making a report from outside SPD jurisdiction.
They also do not call people for warrants or if they owe money to the courts.
Police are asking residents if they are called by someone asking for their Social Security number, or the caller is wanting the person to pay fines over the phone, hang up and report the call immediately to local law enforcement. Also include any phone numbers or other information that would help police investigate the person responsible.
