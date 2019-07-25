Silver Alert issued for missing El Mirage woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert has been issued on behalf of the El Mirage Police Department for 64-year-old Juana Nieto Serrano.
According to El Mirage police she was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on July 24, leaving her family's home in the 14000 block of North Poppy Street.
She suffers from depression and diabetes and according to her family has not taken her diabetes medication, she also left her home without any water.
Juana is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-5, 160 pounds with gray and black hair and brown eyes, she was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved shirt with flowers, dark pants, with white, gray and pink tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on Juana is asked to call 911 or the El Mirage Police Department at (623)500-3000.
