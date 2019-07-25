SILVER ALERT: Phoenix man may appear disoriented

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 61-year-old Phoenix man.
According to information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Fernando Martinez Garcia is on foot and was last seen near North 30th Avenue and West Bethany Home Road.
Garcia, who only speaks Spanish, is described as Hispanic or Latino, 5-foot-5, 220 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He wears glasses.
Garcia also has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused or disoriented.
If you see him call 911.
