Car jacking turned into two-vehicle crash in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police responded to a two-vehicle crash that was the result of a car jacking near 4th Ave and 6th St just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The two armed suspects fled the scene. K-9 unites were dispatched according to TPD, but the suspects have not yet been found.
It is not clear how many other people were involved in the crash.
There were no injuries reported.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
