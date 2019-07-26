Deadline for voter registration is fast approaching - July 29

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson is conducting an All Ballot by Mail Primary Election on Tuesday, Aug. 27 for Mayor and Council Members for Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 4.
Eligible residents who live within the City of Tucson must be registered to vote by midnight, Monday, July 29 to participate in the Primary Election. Since this election will be conducted entirely by mail, it is imperative that any voter who needs to update their address does so as soon as possible.
- For an official list of the 2019 Write-in Candidates go to: https://www.tucsonaz.gov/files/clerks/07-18-19_Write-in_Listing.pdf.
- For an official list of all candidates running for office go to: https://www.tucsonaz.gov/files/clerks/07-15-19_Listing_2.pdf or call the City of Tucson at 520-791-3221.
Only Voters registered as Democrats, Republican or Party Not Designated (PND)/Independent (IND) Voters who have requested a political party ballot will receive a ballot with candidate names listed.
Party Not Designated (PND) and Independent (IND) Voters may request a ballot by mail by calling 520-791-3221. The Tucson City Clerk will mail ballots to voters starting on Aug. 2.
Pima County Recorder, F. Ann Rodriguez would like to remind voters that a new voter registration form must be completed by anyone who has moved (even to a new apartment number in the same complex), changed their name since their last registration, or is a new Pima County resident.
Please remember those who are registering to vote for the first time in Pima County and wish to vote in local elections, they must provide proof of United States citizenship. An Arizona driver’s license issued after 10/01/1996, their birth certificate, U.S. Passport or a naturalization certificate may be used to establish citizenship.
There are a number of ways that people can complete their voter registration:
- Click on the box labeled “Address/Email Change” and verify your Driver’s License information is accurate. If the information needs updating, make the necessary changes first.
- Go back to the home page and click on the box labeled “Voter Registration”. Fill out the voter registration form. (Note: Changes made in the “Address/Email Change” area do not automatically update your Voter Registration Record)
For more information regarding voter registration, voters may call Pima County Recorder’s office at 520-724-4330. Although you cannot make changes to your voter registration over the phone, our staff is always available to answer any questions voters may have.
If voters would like specific information regarding the City of Tucson Primary Election they may visit www.tucsonaz.gov or call the City of Tucson’s Elections Department at 520-791-3221.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.