FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoon continues!

By Stephanie Waldref | July 26, 2019 at 4:01 AM MST - Updated July 26 at 4:01 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Small chances of storms continue into the weekend with better chances coming early next week!

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies with a high of 104F. 20% chance for isolated storms.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms with a high of 104F under partly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for isolsted showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high of 102F.

MONDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance of thunderstorms with a high of 100F.

TUESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance for scattered thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high of 98F.

WEDNESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with a high of 97F.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 98F. 30% chance for spotty thunderstorms.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.