FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoon continues!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Small chances of storms continue into the weekend with better chances coming early next week!
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies with a high of 104F. 20% chance for isolated storms.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms with a high of 104F under partly sunny skies.
SUNDAY: 20% chance for isolsted showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high of 102F.
MONDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance of thunderstorms with a high of 100F.
TUESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance for scattered thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high of 98F.
WEDNESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with a high of 97F.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 98F. 30% chance for spotty thunderstorms.
