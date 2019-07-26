Former corrections officers facing charges for possible role in inmate assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men, now former corrections officers, are facing charges after they were arrested on Thursday, July 25 for their possible involvement in an inmate-on-inmate assault.
According to a news release from the Arizona Department of Corrections, corrections officers Javier Chavez and Alfredo Reyes were taken into custody by ADC Criminal Investigators after they arrived for work at the close-custody ASPC-Tucson/Cimarron Unit. Both resigned following their arrest.
The assault occurred on Wednesday, July 24, while Chavez and Reyes were on duty.
ADC Special Security Unit (SSU) and the Criminal Investgations Unit (CIU) began an investigation into the assault and discovered Chavez and Reyes' possible involvement. According to the ADC, video surveillance and other evidence collected led to the arrest of the two.
“The alleged actions of these two individuals are nothing short of criminal and a disgrace to the correctional profession,” said ADC Director Charles L. Ryan, in the news release. “ADC supports criminal prosecution to the fullest extent of the law in this matter.”
According to the news release, the Incident Command System (ICS) was not activated by the officers for more than an hour after the assault is suspected to have occurred, and only after they supervised and possibly assisted in the efforts by inmates to clean up the scene.
After the ICS was activated, additional security and medical personnel responded, assisting and rendering aid to the inmate victim, who was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition as a result of the injuries he sustained from the assault, according to the release.
Personnel with SSU and CIU have identified several inmates as suspects involved in the physical assault of the inmate victim and effort to remove evidence.
Both Chavez and Reyes have been booked into the Pima County Jail on the following felony charges: Conspiracy to Commit Dangerous/Deadly Assault by Prisoner, Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping, Endangerment, and Conspiracy to Tamper with Physical Evidence.
The Department’s investigation is ongoing and it is possible that additional charges may still be filed in this case, according to ADC.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.