Grant money kicks off expansion for Tucson International Airport

"It’s going to 11,000 feet long, about 550 feet wide. It’s exactly the same,” said Mike Smejkal, with TIA planning, when asked about the runway. “The initial benefit to the airport is that it gives us a redundant runway for commercial and F-16 traffic. Right now in the hot summer months we have only one runway that can handle that kind of traffic, so if there’s something that occurs or its routine maintenance or just a small incident that runway gets shutdown and it affects our operation.”