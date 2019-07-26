Grant money kicks off expansion for Tucson International Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new runway is among the big plans for Tucson International Airport and more than $5 million in federal grant money will help to pay for it.
That grant will be the first check of many to come, as the airport expects to get $220 million in the next five years in waves. It will help pay for the biggest expansion project ever at TIA.
Right now TIA only has one runway and it accommodates not only the commercial aircraft, but the F-16s from nearby Air National Guard base, and sometimes there are close calls. The new runway will also help with incidents like the one that happened just a few weeks ago when a passenger jet blew a tire and shut down the runway, there will be a second runway to use.
The FAA in approving the funds calls this a safety project. It doesn’t mean that the airport is not safe now, it meets all standards, but a second runway will make the airport meet even higher standards.
"It’s going to 11,000 feet long, about 550 feet wide. It’s exactly the same,” said Mike Smejkal, with TIA planning, when asked about the runway. “The initial benefit to the airport is that it gives us a redundant runway for commercial and F-16 traffic. Right now in the hot summer months we have only one runway that can handle that kind of traffic, so if there’s something that occurs or its routine maintenance or just a small incident that runway gets shutdown and it affects our operation.”
According to airport officials, there will be no inconvenience to the traveling public - the four million passengers who fly in and out of the airport annually. They have ways to get the work done without disruption.
The first check will kick off design work and land acquisition, but the next checks, as they come in will be used for actual construction. The project is expected to take about five years to complete.
