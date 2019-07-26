“It’s just hair” Women shave heads for cancer research

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nine women in Tucson shaved their hair to raise money for cancer research on Thursday.
It was part of the St. Baldrick’s annual event. Venicia Ramirez sat in the chair to remember a friend, and support her dad. He has a lymphatic cancer.
“I just kept thinking like why my family,” said Ramirez.
Her hair hits just above her shoulders.
“It’s just hair,” said Ramirez.
She raised more than $200 by shaving her head. Her dad is in chemotherapy and has lost his hair.
“He’s not alone and he has all of us,” said Ramirez.
The Aveda Institute of Tucson raised more than $1,300 during the event for cancer research.
