New TUSD sex-ed program could be taught this fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Doctor Gabriel Trujillo, TUSD Superintendent, addressed a new sex-ed program that could begin being taught at schools this fall.
At the press conference Thursday, July 25, Trujillo began by saying he wanted to be clear on two main points; the family curriculum will always be optional and controversial material accounts for a small portion of the overall class.
The superintendent stressed the current family life curriculum is not getting enough credit for its focus on developing healthy relationships, making positive choices, anti-bullying strategies and its inclusion of abstinence.
The district will offer different versions of the class curriculum for various grade levels. The program will also offer online learning materials so parents may see exactly what is taught.
“This is something we need to do for students and the community that we serve to put medically accurate information and relevant information in the hands of our students,” said Trujillo.
TUSD hopes to begin teaching the family life curriculum by the second week of October.
