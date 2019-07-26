Nogales CBP Officers seize $4.2 million in hard drugs

A second incident, also on Friday, took place at the Morley Pedestrian Crossing, where a 60-year-old Tucson woman and her 40-year-old daughter, were stopped as they attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico. Officers searched the pair and found two packages of drugs concealed on the daughter's upper torso; they then searched the mother and found five packages of drugs around her waist. The drugs were identified as four pounds of fentanyl, worth an estimated $50,000; two pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $7,000; and a small amount of heroin, worth an estimated $1,500.