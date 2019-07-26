Nogales CBP Officers seize $4.2 million in hard drugs

NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Last weekend was a busy one for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales as they seized more than 314 pounds of hard drugs and arrested five people in connection to smuggling attempts.
A second incident, also on Friday, took place at the Morley Pedestrian Crossing, where a 60-year-old Tucson woman and her 40-year-old daughter, were stopped as they attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico. Officers searched the pair and found two packages of drugs concealed on the daughter's upper torso; they then searched the mother and found five packages of drugs around her waist. The drugs were identified as four pounds of fentanyl, worth an estimated $50,000; two pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $7,000; and a small amount of heroin, worth an estimated $1,500.
Officers at the Mariposa Crossing stopped a 31-year-old woman from Mexico for secondary inspectin of her Toyota after a CBP K-9 alerted to it on Saturday, July 20. A search of the vehicle turned up 11 pounds of heroin hidden in the gas tank, the drugs were worth an estimated $305,000. A minimal amount of fentanyl was also located, according to CBP.
Also on July 20, a 56-year-old Mesa woman had her Honda stopped and pulled for inspection. Officers searched the vehicle and discovered the following drugs hidden throughout:
almost 121 pounds of heroin, worth nearly $3.26 million; nearly 65 pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $194,000; and just more than five pounds of fentanyl, worth an estimated $69,000.
All the drugs and vehicles were seized by CBP officers and the five people were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
