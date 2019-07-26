Network outage knocks out Pima County website

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County’s government agencies are experiencing an internet service outage.
According to tweets from the county, the network outage is affecting all departments, the county’s website, email and telephones.
The 911 system is NOT affected and is still working normally.
All county offices are open, including the courts, but some services may be limited until network services are restored.
The outage is expected to last until noon.
