Pinal County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in school burglary

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people in a surveillance video that are considered suspects in a burglary at a San Tan Valley school.
According to a PCSO release, the video was recorded at San Tan Heights K-8 early on Wednesday, July 24. Later that morning the school reported an overnight burglary.
The suspects stole 22 laptop computers and a school van. The van was recovered about 100 yards away. Investigators found 17 of the stolen laptops in the vehicle.
If you have any information, call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111, do not share the information on social media.
