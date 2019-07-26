Student artists paint history at Palo Verde Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Art is something Isaac Caruso has been drawn to.
“Public art especially because it’s something everyone can enjoy,” said Caruso. “It doesn’t just end up in somebody’s bathroom or personal gallery.”
He’s a public artist, who has painted some of the well-known murals seen around Tucson. With each stroke of the brush, he tells a story.
But this summer, a project on a small neighborhood wall involved looking at a bigger picture.
“We’re creating a piece of art that’s going to stay in the neighborhood for years,” a student artist, Sarina Tuskey said.
Caruso worked with students, like Tuskey. She and a few other students were hand-picked to work on this mural and further expand their art careers.
“I don’t even know how much time has passed when I paint,” said Tuskey. “We’re working really hard to make it something a lot of people can relate to and recognize where they live.”
For the last month or so the group has been working on a masterpiece at the Palo Verde Pool, tucked in a neighborhood near Broadway and Wilmot.
They’ve spent their time incorporating history from the 1950s era neighborhood.
“The community that founded this area,” said Caruso. “And the community that lives here now.
With this art, these students are hoping to bridge gaps, celebrate culture, and facilitate conversation.
“Seeing people walk by and say hey that’s a really cool mural. They stay and watch us for a bit and ask questions. I think that’s really cool cause it involves the community,” said Tuskey. “You know Palo Verde Park -- the one with the mural?”
Questions they hope will linger and leave a legacy for years to come.
The mural was officially dedicated Thursday morning. The paint should last about five years before it begins to fade.
