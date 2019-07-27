City of Tucson receives federal grant for low or no emission transit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thanks to a grant from the Federal Transit Administration, there will soon be electric buses and electric charging infrastructure in the city.
Tucson was one of 38 cities in the U.S. and the only one in Arizona to receive the $2.6 million Low-No Grant, according to a City of Tucson news release.
"The transportation sector generates the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide – about 29 percent in 2017," said Tucson City Council Member Paul Durham, in the news release. "If we're going to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we must power transportation from renewable energy. That's why when I found this grant opportunity, I made sure Tucson applied. Thanks and congratulations to all the hard-working staff at the Transportation Department and Sun Tran for getting this grant. I am looking forward to seeing these buses on the streets of Tucson."
One of the largest bus manufacturers in the U.S., GILLIG, partnered with the city for the grant and the company is now producing its first ever electric buses, after four years of development.
According to the news release, the grant will pay for at least three 40-foot-long electric buses that will replace the aging biodiesel buses in the Sun Tran fleet.
"We are grateful for the strong support from our Congressional delegation in regards to the application and to the Mayor and Council for letters of support and advocacy for transportation and transit systems that meet the community’s goals for mobility, access, and a healthy environment," said City of Tucson Transportation Director Diana Alarcon, in the same release.
Working with the city will be Tucson Electric Power, to obtain and install the electric charging stations.
"We're proud to participate in a project that will help improve the sustainability of public transportation and provide value to our customers and community," said Dallas Dukes, TEP Vice President of Energy Programs and Pricing. "As TEP continues to expand its use of wind and solar resources, the greenhouse gas emission reduction benefits associated with electric vehicle charging will continue to grow."
City officials had planned to test an electric bus on a one-year leasing deal starting in the fall and this grant allows Tucson to greatly expand the test of electric vehicles in the city. After the leased electric bus arrives, the City will order the additional electric vehicles. From the time of order, the electric vehicles will arrive within 12 months.
For more information on the FTA’s Low-or No-Emission (Low-No) Grant program visit https://www.transit.dot.gov/funding/grants/lowno
