City of Tucson receives federal grant for low or no emission transit

"The transportation sector generates the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide – about 29 percent in 2017," said Tucson City Council Member Paul Durham, in the news release. "If we're going to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we must power transportation from renewable energy. That's why when I found this grant opportunity, I made sure Tucson applied. Thanks and congratulations to all the hard-working staff at the Transportation Department and Sun Tran for getting this grant. I am looking forward to seeing these buses on the streets of Tucson."