County Elections Director takes on statewide role

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra will step into a new role next month as President of the Election Officials of Arizona (EOA). Marra was elected to fill the position until June 2020 by the EOA membership and will take office on August 1.
The EOA was established in 1988 and has active representation from each of Arizona’s 15 counties.
“I’m honored to represent my peers in the EOA,” said Marra, who has been the Cochise County Elections Director since 2017. “I look forward to working with all of our members and elected officials as we continue to drive election education and to ensure secure, accurate and efficient elections for our voters.”
Rayleen Richards, Director of Elections for Navajo County, has been elected to serve as Vice President, and Kristi Passarelli, Assistant Director of Election Services for Maricopa County, will continue to serve as Secretary/Treasurer.
For more information about the EOA visit www.azeoa.org.
